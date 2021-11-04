PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Stock Position Increased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) by 17.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,187,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620,209 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.11% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $208,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $39,984,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,387,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,762,000 after buying an additional 581,737 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 871,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,348,000 after buying an additional 433,159 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 17,714.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 195,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,749,000 after buying an additional 194,857 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 306,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after buying an additional 138,701 shares during the period.

PULS opened at $49.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.72. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.58 and a twelve month high of $49.98.

