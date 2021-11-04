Bank of America Corp DE Sells 10,774 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,303,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,774 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.97% of Extra Space Storage worth $213,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $81,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total value of $633,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $199.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.33 and a 12 month high of $203.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.76 and a 200-day moving average of $168.69. The company has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.29.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 94.70%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $196.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.73.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

