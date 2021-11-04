Needham & Company LLC Raises Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target to $155.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RPD. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $128.80 on Thursday. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $64.61 and a 52 week high of $130.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.21. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -57.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $2,446,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 15,887 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total transaction of $1,797,137.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,883 shares of company stock worth $6,491,888 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Rapid7 by 29.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,097,000 after purchasing an additional 274,349 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rapid7 by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,044,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,384,000 after purchasing an additional 265,972 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in Rapid7 by 141.6% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 381,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,116,000 after purchasing an additional 223,651 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Rapid7 by 25.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,067,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,621,000 after purchasing an additional 217,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Rapid7 by 183.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,756,000 after purchasing an additional 183,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

