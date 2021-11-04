Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Given New $475.00 Price Target at Stephens

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Stephens from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on MLM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $391.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.87.

Shares of MLM opened at $408.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 6.65. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52-week low of $239.70 and a 52-week high of $413.50.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

