CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.90

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%.

CME Group has decreased its dividend payment by 3.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. CME Group has a payout ratio of 54.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CME Group to earn $7.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.1%.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $220.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.63. CME Group has a 12 month low of $149.30 and a 12 month high of $222.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 0.47.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CME Group will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $633,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,700,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,447 shares of company stock worth $2,528,885. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CME. TheStreet upgraded shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.36.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

