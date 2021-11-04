CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.90

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%.
CME Group has decreased its dividend payment by 3.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. CME Group has a payout ratio of 54.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CME Group to earn $7.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.1%.
NASDAQ:CME opened at $220.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.63. CME Group has a 12 month low of $149.30 and a 12 month high of $222.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 0.47.
In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $633,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,700,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,447 shares of company stock worth $2,528,885. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CME. TheStreet upgraded shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.36.
CME Group Company Profile
CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.
