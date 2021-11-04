UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.64

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.64 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON UKCM opened at GBX 77.50 ($1.01) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 77.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 77.96. UK Commercial Property REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 62.50 ($0.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 84.70 ($1.11). The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89. The firm has a market cap of £1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.72.

UKCM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) price objective on shares of UK Commercial Property REIT in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on shares of UK Commercial Property REIT in a research note on Thursday.

UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised Â£530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.

