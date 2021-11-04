Ediston Property Investment Plans Dividend of GBX 0.42 (LON:EPIC)

Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:EPIC opened at GBX 77.87 ($1.02) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 71.27. Ediston Property Investment has a twelve month low of GBX 55 ($0.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 80 ($1.05). The company has a quick ratio of 15.80, a current ratio of 15.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £164.57 million and a PE ratio of -10.03.

In other news, insider Robin Archibald bought 2,672 shares of Ediston Property Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £1,977.28 ($2,583.33).

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

