Comparing William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) & Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS)

Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS) and William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Texas Community Bancshares and William Penn Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Community Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A William Penn Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

William Penn Bancorp has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.98%. Given William Penn Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe William Penn Bancorp is more favorable than Texas Community Bancshares.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.0% of William Penn Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of William Penn Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Texas Community Bancshares and William Penn Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Community Bancshares N/A N/A N/A William Penn Bancorp 15.36% 2.42% 0.54%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Texas Community Bancshares and William Penn Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Community Bancshares $12.36 million 4.12 $750,000.00 N/A N/A William Penn Bancorp $28.16 million 6.62 $3.78 million $0.26 47.27

William Penn Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Texas Community Bancshares.

Summary

William Penn Bancorp beats Texas Community Bancshares on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Texas Community Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Community Bancshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. which provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers principally in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. Texas Community Bancshares Inc. is based in Mineola, Texas.

William Penn Bancorp Company Profile

William Penn Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial and retail financial services through its subsidiary, William Penn Bank. It also offers community, traditional, and related banking services to individual, businesses, and government customers. Its products and services include taking of time, savings, demand deposits, making of commercial, consumer, mortgage loans, and others. The company was founded on April 15, 2008 and is headquartered in Bristol, PA.

