Drax Group (LON:DRX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $569.50

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 569.50 ($7.44) and last traded at GBX 569.38 ($7.44), with a volume of 255667 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 552 ($7.21).

DRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of Drax Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 509 ($6.65).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.43, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of £2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 465.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 437.28.

Drax Group Company Profile (LON:DRX)

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

