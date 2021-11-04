Drax Group (LON:DRX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $569.50

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 569.50 ($7.44) and last traded at GBX 569.38 ($7.44), with a volume of 255667 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 552 ($7.21).

DRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of Drax Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 509 ($6.65).

Get Drax Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.43, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of £2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 465.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 437.28.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.