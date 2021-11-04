The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 907,200 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the September 30th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 192,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of The Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of The Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Joint has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.43.

JYNT stock opened at $91.60 on Thursday. The Joint has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $111.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 149.54 and a beta of 1.18.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The Joint had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The firm had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.58 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Joint will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jake Singleton sold 2,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $269,555.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,530.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $2,023,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,614 shares of company stock worth $3,323,356 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JYNT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Joint by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,014,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,028,000 after buying an additional 1,011,690 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in The Joint during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,833,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Joint by 472.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 298,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,087,000 after purchasing an additional 246,694 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Joint by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 908,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,265,000 after purchasing an additional 245,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Equity Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of The Joint in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,512,000. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

