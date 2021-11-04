The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 907,200 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the September 30th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 192,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of The Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of The Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Joint has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.43.
JYNT stock opened at $91.60 on Thursday. The Joint has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $111.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 149.54 and a beta of 1.18.
In other news, CFO Jake Singleton sold 2,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $269,555.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,530.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $2,023,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,614 shares of company stock worth $3,323,356 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JYNT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Joint by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,014,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,028,000 after buying an additional 1,011,690 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in The Joint during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,833,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Joint by 472.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 298,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,087,000 after purchasing an additional 246,694 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Joint by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 908,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,265,000 after purchasing an additional 245,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Equity Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of The Joint in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,512,000. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.
The Joint Company Profile
The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.
