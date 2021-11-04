Ekso Bionics’ (EKSO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ekso Bionics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

NASDAQ:EKSO opened at $4.28 on Wednesday. Ekso Bionics has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $14.98. The company has a current ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 10.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $54.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.94.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.10. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 45.09% and a negative net margin of 115.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ekso Bionics will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EKSO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 1,492.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ekso Bionics during the first quarter worth about $78,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ekso Bionics during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 58.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.