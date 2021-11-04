Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BHLB. Piper Sandler downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.60.

NYSE BHLB opened at $28.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.44. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.92. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 23.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

In other news, Director David Brunelle acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.79 per share, for a total transaction of $118,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,349.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.95 per share, for a total transaction of $34,009.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,230 shares of company stock worth $246,828 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHLB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 134.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 596,165 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 341,909 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $6,449,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 39.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 780,402 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,391,000 after buying an additional 220,230 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 373.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 270,232 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after buying an additional 213,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,568,738 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $152,639,000 after buying an additional 171,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

