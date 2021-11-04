FY2022 EPS Estimates for CVS Health Co. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of CVS Health in a report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the pharmacy operator will post earnings per share of $8.28 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.24.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.28.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $96.34 on Thursday. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $60.22 and a 52 week high of $96.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $127.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at $12,197,487. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,541 shares of company stock worth $10,045,301 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 30.4% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 16,540 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% in the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 695,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $58,057,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 703,721 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $52,942,000 after acquiring an additional 27,562 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 12.0% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.3% in the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 182,491 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $15,227,000 after acquiring an additional 12,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

