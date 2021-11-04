Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.56 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the company will earn $1.56 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.50. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DCPH. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.30.

NASDAQ DCPH opened at $37.13 on Thursday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $26.20 and a twelve month high of $68.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.04.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.08). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.11% and a negative net margin of 300.00%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.13) EPS.

In other news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $88,199.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8,556.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

