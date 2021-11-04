FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Umpqua Holdings Co. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Umpqua in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.75.

UMPQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.21.

UMPQ opened at $21.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.16. Umpqua has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $308.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.66 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Umpqua in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Umpqua by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Umpqua by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Umpqua by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Umpqua by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $105,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

