Bruker Co. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) – Analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bruker in a research report issued on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Bruker’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $608.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.33 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bruker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.30.

BRKR stock opened at $80.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.72, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25. Bruker has a 1-year low of $43.93 and a 1-year high of $92.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.54.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,513,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $494,927,000 after acquiring an additional 805,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,050,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,793,000 after buying an additional 541,579 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,864,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $141,695,000 after buying an additional 51,993 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,450,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $93,218,000 after buying an additional 16,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,205,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,494,000 after buying an additional 587,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $6,001,725.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.