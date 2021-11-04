Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IDXX)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for IDEXX Laboratories in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now anticipates that the company will earn $1.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.99. William Blair also issued estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

IDXX has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $643.80.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $625.66 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories has a one year low of $421.15 and a one year high of $706.95. The company has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $651.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $624.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS.

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.87, for a total transaction of $2,063,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $679.58, for a total transaction of $1,632,351.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,928 shares of company stock valued at $5,429,334 in the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 193,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,883,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

