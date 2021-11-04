FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Huntsman in a report issued on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.40 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Huntsman’s FY2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS.
Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Huntsman had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
HUN opened at $33.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $23.03 and a 1 year high of $34.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.27.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Huntsman by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Huntsman by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 75,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in Huntsman by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,365,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Huntsman by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 430,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,736,000 after buying an additional 31,308 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.53%.
Huntsman Company Profile
Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.
