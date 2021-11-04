FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Huntsman in a report issued on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.40 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Huntsman’s FY2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Huntsman had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Huntsman from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Huntsman from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.21.

HUN opened at $33.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $23.03 and a 1 year high of $34.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Huntsman by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Huntsman by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 75,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in Huntsman by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,365,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Huntsman by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 430,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,736,000 after buying an additional 31,308 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.53%.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

