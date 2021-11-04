Amalgamated Bank Purchases 10,313 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 310.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,313 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 2,000.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $381.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $377.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.24. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.01 and a 1-year high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ULTA. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $433.00 target price (down from $470.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.09.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

