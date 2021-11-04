Amalgamated Bank Buys 25,259 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 382.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,259 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Primerica were worth $4,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Primerica by 390.2% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Primerica by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Primerica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Primerica by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $533,890.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 22,672 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,386.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total value of $228,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,413.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Primerica from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.83.

Primerica stock opened at $177.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.21. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.45. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.23 and a fifty-two week high of $177.92.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $654.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.60 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.82%. As a group, analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

