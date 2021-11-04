Amalgamated Bank Grows Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 559.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,687 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.06% of Globus Medical worth $4,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 466.7% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 510 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 217.7% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 664 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $63,416.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 24.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GMED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.92.

GMED stock opened at $78.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.04. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.71 and a 1-year high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $251.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

