M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $649,000 in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veritone by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,901,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,485,000 after purchasing an additional 94,142 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Veritone by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,479,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,155,000 after acquiring an additional 67,319 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Veritone by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,253,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,700,000 after acquiring an additional 122,832 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Veritone by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,749,000 after acquiring an additional 288,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Veritone by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,096,000 after acquiring an additional 33,777 shares during the last quarter. 47.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VERI stock opened at $32.32 on Thursday. Veritone, Inc. has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $50.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.51.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $19.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.94 million. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 92.40% and a negative net margin of 95.21%. Research analysts expect that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VERI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Veritone in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

Veritone Profile

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

