Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 569.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,788 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,798 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.07% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $5,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,936,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,980,000 after purchasing an additional 61,042 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,146,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 26.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,622,000 after purchasing an additional 31,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 201,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,913,000 after purchasing an additional 30,684 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

In other news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 7,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $1,007,942.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CFR opened at $138.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.43. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.58 and a 52 week high of $139.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.43.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.13. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $246.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.10.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.