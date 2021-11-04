Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Hits New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $171.70 and last traded at $170.60, with a volume of 22803 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $164.34.

The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ETN. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HSBC cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.72.

In other Eaton news, Director Christopher M. Connor purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $5,357,215.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 6.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.4% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 9.1% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.8% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 9,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $67.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.95 and a 200 day moving average of $154.13.

Eaton Company Profile (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

