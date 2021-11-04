21,027 Shares in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 109.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Xencor by 716.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Xencor by 3,364.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Xencor by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XNCR. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Xencor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.56.

Xencor stock opened at $43.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.10. Xencor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $58.35.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.48. The firm had revenue of $67.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.02 million. Xencor had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 3.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

