29,240 Shares in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Purchased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Echo Global Logistics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $523,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 256.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 68,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,518,000 after purchasing an additional 10,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECHO stock opened at $48.12 on Thursday. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $48.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.81.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $985.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.07 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ECHO shares. Truist Securities lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $48.25 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Stephens downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barrington Research cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $48.25 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $48.25 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Echo Global Logistics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.28.

Echo Global Logistics Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

