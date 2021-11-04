Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 3,900 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 133.3% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $29.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.79. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.89 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.97%.

OHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.54.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

