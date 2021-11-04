M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Shares in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ThredUp in the first quarter worth about $204,700,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,546,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,866,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ThredUp by 1,144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,215,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,675 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in ThredUp by 129.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,770,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,476,000 after acquiring an additional 998,701 shares in the last quarter. 25.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ThredUp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.82.

In related news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $588,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Alon Rotem sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,325,025 shares of company stock valued at $28,314,336 over the last quarter.

ThredUp stock opened at $20.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ThredUp Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $31.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.23.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $59.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

ThredUp Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

