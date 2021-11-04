Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 354.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,802 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,126 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Corning by 249.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,970,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $203,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548,969 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 347.7% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,648,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,257,000 after buying an additional 2,057,360 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at about $60,871,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,392,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,737,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,868 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,346,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,263,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLW opened at $37.06 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $32.91 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The stock has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.92 and a 200-day moving average of $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.92.

In other Corning news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $602,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,833. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $306,628.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,628.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,724 shares of company stock worth $3,607,219. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

