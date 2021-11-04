First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 95,198 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 840,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,198 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.44% of Virtu Financial worth $23,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIRT. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the second quarter worth $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 2,099.0% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VIRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $28.84 on Thursday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.88 and a 1-year high of $32.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average of $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of -0.33.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $354.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Virtu Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Virtu Financial news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $39,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

