Royal Bank of Canada Has $35.40 Million Position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 791.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,704,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,401,071 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $35,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QRTEA. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail in the second quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 181.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Qurate Retail by 86.6% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

QRTEA stock opened at $11.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.89. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $14.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.53.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $1,596,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

