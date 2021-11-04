Short Interest in 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Drops By 22.6%

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the September 30th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:FCCY opened at $25.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.66. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $25.29.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 11.81%. Equities research analysts predict that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 110.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 24.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 68.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.95% of the company’s stock.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking. It offers demand, savings and time deposits, and commercial and consumer or instalment loans. The company was founded in February 1999 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

