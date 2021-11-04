Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Short Interest Update

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the September 30th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS KUBTY opened at $107.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.39. Kubota has a 1 year low of $90.69 and a 1 year high of $125.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
About Kubota
Kubota Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of agricultural and construction machinery equipment. It operates through the following segments: Machinery, Water and Environment, and Others. The Machinery segment includes agricultural and construction machinery, engines, and agricultural products. The Water and Environment segment provides environmental-related products and pipe-related products such as ductile iron pipes, plastic pipes, valves, and pumps.
