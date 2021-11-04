Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Short Interest Update

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the September 30th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS KUBTY opened at $107.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.39. Kubota has a 1 year low of $90.69 and a 1 year high of $125.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Kubota had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 10.66%. On average, research analysts expect that Kubota will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Kubota Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of agricultural and construction machinery equipment. It operates through the following segments: Machinery, Water and Environment, and Others. The Machinery segment includes agricultural and construction machinery, engines, and agricultural products. The Water and Environment segment provides environmental-related products and pipe-related products such as ductile iron pipes, plastic pipes, valves, and pumps.

