MGM Resorts International Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.00 (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0025 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%.

MGM Resorts International has decreased its dividend payment by 64.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. MGM Resorts International has a payout ratio of -1.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect MGM Resorts International to earn $0.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.01 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.6%.

NYSE:MGM opened at $48.70 on Thursday. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $21.42 and a 12 month high of $49.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 2.36.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.24.

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $1,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $2,626,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,771,175. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

