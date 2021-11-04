Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 6.8% over the last three years.

Get Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund alerts:

NRO opened at $5.08 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $5.28.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 201,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,384 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.