Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 907,100 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the September 30th total of 730,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Kintara Therapeutics by 30.9% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 12,916 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kintara Therapeutics by 688.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 94,274 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kintara Therapeutics by 82.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 125,883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kintara Therapeutics by 100.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,122,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 561,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in Kintara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 8.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KTRA opened at $0.92 on Thursday. Kintara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $3.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.45.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kintara Therapeutics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

KTRA has been the subject of several research reports. Aegis cut their price objective on shares of Kintara Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

About Kintara Therapeutics

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. It focuses on VAL-083 and REM-001 pipelines. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

