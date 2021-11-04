Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on November 19th

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has raised its dividend by 21.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of EVV opened at $13.30 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a one year low of $11.83 and a one year high of $13.49.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

