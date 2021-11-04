Invesco High Income Trust II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:VLT)

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Invesco High Income Trust II has raised its dividend by 12.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Invesco High Income Trust II stock opened at $14.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.78. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $15.34.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco High Income Trust II worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco High Income Trust II

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

