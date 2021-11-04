Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0727 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by 21.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE ETW opened at $11.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.06. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $11.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,571,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,116,000 after acquiring an additional 62,297 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 52.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 218,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 75,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth about $207,000.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company with objective of providing current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests in a diversified portfolio of common stocks and writes call options on one or more United States and foreign indices on a substantial portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to generate current earnings from the option premium.

