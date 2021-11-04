Waters (NYSE:WAT) Issues Earnings Results

Waters (NYSE:WAT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Waters had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 387.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share.

Waters stock opened at $347.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $378.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.50. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.81. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $212.85 and a fifty-two week high of $428.22.

Get Waters alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WAT. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.67.

In other Waters news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,260 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.99, for a total value of $515,327.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total transaction of $1,216,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,582,548.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,260 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,907. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.