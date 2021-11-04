Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 127.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 145,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,639 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ opened at $110.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.99. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $79.44 and a 1 year high of $111.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.