iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000.

IWF stock opened at $301.47 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $219.46 and a fifty-two week high of $301.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $285.40.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

