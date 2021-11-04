Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $1.13 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% in the second quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 190,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,597,000 after acquiring an additional 12,480 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 11,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $3,785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.56.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $170.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $98.93 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

