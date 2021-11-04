Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Boosts Stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 165,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,598,000 after acquiring an additional 98,741 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,396,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,037,000 after buying an additional 280,645 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,383,000. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 22,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $86.94 on Thursday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $83.38 and a twelve month high of $88.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.45.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

