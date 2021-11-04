M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 75,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cloudera by 2.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudera by 1.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 96,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Cloudera by 88.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Cloudera by 5.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Cloudera by 10.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLDR stock opened at $15.99 on Thursday. Cloudera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -34.02 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $236.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.86 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 2.59% and a negative net margin of 15.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Cloudera news, President Mick Hollison sold 110,126 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $1,755,408.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jim Frankola sold 300,000 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $4,779,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,203,661 shares in the company, valued at $19,174,319.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 424,447 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,399. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, JMP Securities downgraded Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

