M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $1.26 Million Investment in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gentherm by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gentherm by 4.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Gentherm by 0.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in Gentherm by 2.3% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 9,517 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in Gentherm by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 36,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on THRM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Craig Hallum raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gentherm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.14.

Shares of THRM opened at $82.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.36. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $47.93 and a 52-week high of $89.59.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $243.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.73 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 19.02%. Gentherm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

