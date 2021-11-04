Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 130,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 49,616 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $48,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 45.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $387.81 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $224.06 and a 12 month high of $460.21. The company has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 49.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $428.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total value of $35,817.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,025 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,754.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total transaction of $4,989,731.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,726.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,900 shares of company stock valued at $16,673,320. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.79.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

