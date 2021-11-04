UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,904,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,756 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.45% of Newell Brands worth $52,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 0.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,558,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 24.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 158.6% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 36.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,906,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NWL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $24.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.95. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.