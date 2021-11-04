BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MPA)

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has decreased its dividend by 17.7% over the last three years.
MPA stock opened at $15.87 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $13.81 and a 12 month high of $16.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.02.
About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.
