BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MFL)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has decreased its dividend by 35.3% over the last three years.

NYSE MFL opened at $14.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.70. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $15.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.07% of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

